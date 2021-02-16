Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $6.90. Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 647,766 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.16. The company has a market cap of £30.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

