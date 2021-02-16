Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Tops $109.66 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $109.66 million and approximately $162,877.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00444012 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 736.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

