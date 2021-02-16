Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $148.95 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $148.95 million and approximately $54.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.00421168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,656,543,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,258,594 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

