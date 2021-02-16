C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.20. 10,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 26,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$123.76 million and a PE ratio of 66.67.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

