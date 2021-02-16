C Eric Swank Sells 31,463 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 402,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

