C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) Stock Price Up 1%

C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

