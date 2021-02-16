Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.57% of Cadence Design Systems worth $4,403,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,326,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

