CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

