CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.