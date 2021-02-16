CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.55

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $700.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

