CaixaPay Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00060293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00073873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00086004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.13 or 0.00405531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186002 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

