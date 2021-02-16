CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.07

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $11.32. CalAmp shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 2,630 shares trading hands.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

