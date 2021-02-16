Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CMCL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 72,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,604. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

