California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,853 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

