California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,042 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Sealed Air worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 720,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $31,157,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

