California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,651 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16,051.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

