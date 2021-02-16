California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,430 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Inphi worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.15.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.