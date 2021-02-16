California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of iRhythm Technologies worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,609,550. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

