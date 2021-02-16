California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Euronet Worldwide worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,539 shares of company stock worth $8,050,992. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

