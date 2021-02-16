California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Kohl’s worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 179.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kohl’s by 140.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

