California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of BlackLine worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of BL opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

