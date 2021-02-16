California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.