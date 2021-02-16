California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of PVH worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PVH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 13,268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $19,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.