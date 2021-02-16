California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,064 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Quidel worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

