California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $299.47 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.