California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

