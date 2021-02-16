California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

