California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Post worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Post by 33.6% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Post by 1,301.0% in the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Post by 2,479.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.