California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $382.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.76. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

