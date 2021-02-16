California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.61 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,926,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 911,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.