California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.73 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of LHC Group worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

