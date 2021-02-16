California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.