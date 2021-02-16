California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.34 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of ITT worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.