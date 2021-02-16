California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.45 Million Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Grubhub worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,741 shares of company stock worth $1,230,415 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

