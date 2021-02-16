California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.86 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

Shares of SITE opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $138.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

