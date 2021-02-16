California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.05 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $393,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,995.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,386 shares of company stock worth $29,070,269 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

