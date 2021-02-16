California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Donaldson worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

