California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

