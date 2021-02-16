California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,616,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

