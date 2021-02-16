California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.68 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after purchasing an additional 469,889 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

