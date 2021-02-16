California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Amazon.com worth $3,427,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,238.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3,202.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

