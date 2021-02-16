California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Stifel Financial worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

SF opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

