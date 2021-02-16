California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Proofpoint worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of PFPT opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

