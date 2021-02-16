California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 15,539 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Eaton Vance worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 66,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

