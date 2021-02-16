California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,182 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of AECOM worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.