California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 26,540 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of National Retail Properties worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments raised its position in National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 775.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.