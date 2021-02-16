California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 44,489 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,489 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of DXC Technology worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.