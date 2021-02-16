California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,412 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $264.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

