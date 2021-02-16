California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Redfin worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

