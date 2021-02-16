California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

NYSE ARW opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

